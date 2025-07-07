Can You Watch This Movie Without Flinching?

Bring Her Back is not for the faint of heart.
By John AmatoJuly 7, 2025

Fresh off one of the success of Talk To Me, one of my favorite horror films of this century, Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou have created another horror gem, but one that is so viscerally explosive, it's hard to watch.

I'm not a fan of torture porn films like Hostel and Martyrs, but the Philippou brothers have something to say and they say it loud and bloody.

The acting is top notch led by the great Sally Hawkins, and she will make you squirm throughout. I have no idea how Jonah Wren Phillips pulled off his character at such a young age.

Monica Castillo writes, ...parental grief unleashes madness and abuse on a harrowing scale with enough wince-inducing violence to keep many seasoned moviegoers squirming in their seats.

Slashfilm writes, "If you like your horror bleak, mean, and scary in ways you can't quite articulate, you're in for a wonderfully nasty treat."

That sums it up for me.

I confess, I had to forward through a few scenes. I had to put on an episode of Community and then Castle on Hulu to shake it off.

Open thread.

