Late Night Responds To Trumpers' 'Send Her Back' Chant

On Thursday, late-night hosts had one thing on their minds: the Trump rally's racist chant of "send her back" regarding Ilhan Omar, a US citizen duly elected to the Congress of the United States of America.

Above, Stephen Colbert asks his audience to "chant responsibly."

Jimmy Kimmel noted that Trump's rally went for ninety minutes because Trump claimed he had "nothing to do."

KIMMEL: If all these people screaming "love it or leave it would have left when Obama was the president or when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of gay marriage or for that matter when they made a lady "Ghostbusters," they would have all got on their Ninas, Pintas and Santa Marias. And here's this from a guy who faked an injury to get out of Vietnam.

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show said the racist chant made him sentimental:

TREVOR NOAH: It almost makes you miss the innocent days when all Trump's crowd wanted to do was imprison a woman without trial, you know? (chanting): "Lock her up! Lock..." 'Cause that was horrible, but at least Hillary would get to stay in the country, you know?

Finally, enjoy the song stylings of the "Go Back To Your Country Girls!' via Late Night with Seth Meyers: