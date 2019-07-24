Home
Entertainment
7/24/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Colbert: Trump Flip Flops Daily On 'Send Her Back' Chant
Why can't the so-called president make up his mind on "letting" his followers be openly racist as opposed to quietly racist? (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Every day and in every way, Trump and his base are racist. #NeverForget
Open Thread below...
