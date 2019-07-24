Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Colbert: Trump Flip Flops Daily On 'Send Her Back' Chant

Why can't the so-called president make up his mind on "letting" his followers be openly racist as opposed to quietly racist? (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Every day and in every way, Trump and his base are racist. #NeverForget

Open Thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.