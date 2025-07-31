Trump Public Health Secretary Claims Ignorance On Carbon Dioxide

Trump's FDA Commissioner Martin Makary was asked to comment on the EPA's recent refutation of the dangers of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases.

The FDA is in charge of protecting public health through the products we use, the food we eat, the drugs we take, the air we breathe, and cosmetics and medical devices.

When Makary feigned ignorance on the topic, CNBC host Joe Kernen lost it:

KERNEN: But the EPA is going to rescind or moving to rescind this endangerment finding on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, that basically saying that trace CO2 is not a danger to public health. I mean, you had to connect quite a few dots with some questionable science to get to the point where, I mean, it doesn't cause smog. It's odorless. It's colorless. It's trace. We exhale 10 times the amount. They're going to do this. Is that a danger to public health if the EPA and Lee Zeldin are able to do this, in your view? MAKARY: You know, to be honest, I don't know enough about that issue. KERNEN: You're in charge of our public health! Can you look into it for us? MAKARY: That's really an EPA issue. But look, there's a lot of things where we may just need better research.

Scientists worldwide have conducted extensive research on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases. Any credible analyst understands how dangerous they are to the public's well-being.

Makary should be fired for this statement alone.