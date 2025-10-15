15 Governors Form Health Alliance To Lead On Public Health

More states are expected to join.
By Susie MadrakOctober 16, 2025

Fifteen Democratic governors yesterday announced a state public health alliance designed to provide the health guidance we no longer get under the Trump administration. I'll feel a lot better when I see Pennsylvania on that list, too. Via the Washington Post:

Leaders of the Governors Public Health Alliance said it will serve as a hub for governors and public health leaders to monitor disease outbreaks, establish public health policy guidance, prepare for pandemics and buy vaccines and other supplies.

The alliance, spanning states where roughly 1 in 3 Americans live, underscores the increasing fragmentation of a public health system that has been upended by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy’s challenge to long-standing vaccine recommendations has already prompted Democratic governors to form regional initiatives to provide immunization guidance. The latest alliance goes further in rebuking the Trump administration, encroaching on the federal government’s typical role coordinating the country’s preparation for disease threats and cooperating with global authorities.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said in an interview that the alliance mirrors how his state worked with neighboring ones to coordinate public messaging during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re in another period where there’s a lot of contradictory information coming out of HHS, our departments of public health and what people are reading,” Lamont said.

“When the federal government abandons science for conspiracy theories, slashes Medicaid, and undermines vaccine integrity, states must stand united to defend the facts,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said in a statement.

