On This Day: The Hamilton-Burr Duel

Hamilton, is an incredible play that is streaming on Hulu and Disney+, based on the Pulitzer Prize winning book Alexander Hamilton, by Ron Chernow.

Did you know that July 11th, 1804 was the day of their infamous duel.

The Library of Congress.

At dawn on the morning of July 11, 1804, political antagonists and personal enemies Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr met on the heights of Weehawken, New Jersey, to settle their longstanding differences with a duel. The participants fired their pistols in close succession. Burr’s shot met its target immediately, fatally wounding Hamilton and leading to his death the following day. Burr escaped unharmed. This tragically extreme incident reflected the depth of animosity aroused by the first emergence of the nation’s political party system.

