GOP Consultant Illegally Trying To Access Voting Equipment Ahead Of 2026 Elections

Jeff Small, a GOP consultant and former chief of staff to Rep. Lauren Boebert, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the White House, called ten county clerks in Colorado to request 3rd-party access to voting equipment. That's illegal, of course. This took place while the Trump administration and its allies launched a multipronged effort to gather data on voters and inspect voting equipment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, according to The Washington Post.

Additionally, Trump recently called for Texas to gerrymander its voting districts to net Republicans an additional five GOP-friendly districts ahead of next year’s elections.

Back to Colorado.

Via KOAA:

Officials from the Secretary of State's office said 10 to 12 Republican county clerks were contacted by Jeff Small, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the White House. Griswold said that access was not granted, and all clerks declined the request. “These Republican County clerks stood up. They protected our election equipment. They followed the law,” Griswold said. “They were not going to allow even the White House to have access to voting equipment, because that's not how it works.”

All of the above seems to tie in, with the most unusual activity happening in Colorado — a state that then-candidate Donald Trump lost by 11 points, according to The Washington Post. Small said he is working with the White House. However, election laws tightly limit who has access to voter equipment.

Intense efforts to overturn Trump's loss to Joe Biden ensued in Colorado, and one of the key figures behind those efforts, convicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, has been portrayed as a martyr, a victim, by the Trump administration.

Just before his inauguration, Trump said that Elon Musk, "knows those computers better than anybody, all those computers, those vote counting computers, and we ended up winning Pennsylvania, like, in a landslide."