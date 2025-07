The Epstein scandal is metastasizing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sharing some fond memories of MAGA wrestler Hulk Hogan when a man in the crowd stood up and began heckling. Much of it was bleeped or drowned out but “You’re a [bleeped] pedophile” can be heard very clearly.

“Hey, stop, stop, stop – get outta here!” DeSantis responded.

The man was escorted out of the room by police.

Sad!

Hogan was not, as far as I know, a pedophile but he was a big creep, too.

Real discussion:

CNN: Hey Dave it's CNN. Could you come on to talk about the death of Hulk Hogan Me: Hulk Hogan was a racist scab and a liar. He hated unions, Black people, and the truth and that's why he loved Donald Trump. What time do you want me? CNN: Great! Well.... so we'll keep looking — Dave Zirin (@edgeofsports.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:17:38.979Z