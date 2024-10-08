DeSantis Refused Calls From VP Harris On Hurricane Milton

There are multiple reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused a call from Vice President Harris about Hurricane Milton. As the category five Hurricane Milton heads toward the west Florida coast, ABC News reported that DeSantis was playing politics.

During the October 7 White House press conference, Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter about DeSantis not answering the Vice President's call. ABC News reported Jean-Pierre's answer:

"If you have the president and you have the vice president reaching out to offer up assistance provided to your constituents, the people who live in your state, to make sure we are doing everything that we need to do from federal response -- and we're reaching out, offering our support, that's where ... it is up to [DeSantis] if he wants to respond to us or not."

The news outlet noted that even with the lack of response from the MAGA Florida governor, Jean-Pierre said the Biden Harris administration is "still working with state and local officials to make sure that teams are pre-positioned ahead of Milton’s landfall."

Great way to "own the libs" Governor DeSantis.

DeSantis Won't Extend Florida Voter Registration Deadlines

In addition to playing politics in the face of disaster, DeSantis refuses to extend the Florida voter registration deadline.

"There is nothing inhibiting people from registering today," Gov. DeSantis said today.



EXTEND THE DEADLINE. LET FLORIDIANS VOTE! https://t.co/GLAkbwHDRp — Ben Sharpe (@iamsharpe) October 7, 2024

Speaker Johnson Spreads Hurricane Lies

Another example of Republicans who don't like to govern? Look no further than the Speaker of the House. Speaker Mike Johnson joined in to boost GOP lies about the Biden Harris response to Hurricane Helene and spreading more conspiracy theories. The New Republic reported Johnson was interviewed on Fox News Sunday on October 6 and spread the lie that the Biden-Harris administration took emergency relief funds from FEMA to help with immigration. The outlet reported that Johnson said:

"The Federal Emergency Management Agency, their mission is to help people in times like this of natural disaster. Not to be engaged in using any pool of funding from any account for resettling illegal aliens who have come across the border. That’s what the Biden administration, Kamala Harris, and Secretary Mayorkas have been engaged in.”

Thank you Republicans for all the help during a disaster.