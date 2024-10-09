DeSantis Attacks Kamala Harris While Praising Fed Hurricane Response

After refusing to take VP Harris's calls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis then complained about the Vice President on Fox News right after admitting to Fox and Friends Florida has everything they need from the federal government regarding Hurricane Milton. This is due to President Biden and VP Harris' management of all the different parts needed to help people in these situations.

Instead of acknowledging that, DeSantis intentionally cut Harris out, pandering to the MAGAs.

This is just weird.

KILMEADE: Just to conclude you have what you need from the federal government as well as you feel like you have the resources in place is that correct? DESANTIS: We every request we've made and I've been in contact with the president. I've been in contact with the FEMA director. You know it's interesting? Harris is not even in the chain of command. JONES: Yeah, what is she even doing? DESANTIS: What is your role in this? I mean the idea that I should be like worrying about her when I'm focused on the task at hand is just quite frankly uh... absurd. So yes, all of our requests have been answered. We have marshaled all state resources that are available to us. It's going to be a very robust response, but it's going to be a lot of damage and we're racing for that. I'd ask everyone to keep us in your prayers. We know we're going to get hit but hopefully we can pray that this storm will weaken and do the least amount of damage possible.

Kamala Harris has placed several calls to Gov. DeSantis, who refuses to talk to the VP. Like a good MAGAt creep, DeSantis then goes on TV and tries to tell everyone that she's not doing anything to help Floridians.

Lawrence Jones whines like a wounded animal about VP Harris, but it's so transparently stupid. She is the Vice President of the United States. Of course she is in the chain of command.

Just for the record, Ron DeSantis doesn't give a damn about Floridians. He's the guy who stole funds intended for state emergencies to ship migrants around the country. Jeff Tiedrich: