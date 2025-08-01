High Noon Alcoholic Drink Mislabeled As Energy Drink

Hey Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin - don't drink Celsius energy drinks unless you don't mind drinking a Vodka seltzer by mistake.

A shared packaging supplier mislabeled the drinks .

NBC News reports:

The canned cocktail maker High Noon is warning customers that some of its vodka seltzers were accidentally labeled as Celsius energy drinks. In a recall notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website, High Noon said that an unspecified number of its Beach Variety packs contain cans are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol but have been mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, with a silver top.

High Noon still might give you an emergy boost, but in the wrong way. Can you imagine downing a couple from playing to pick up ball and then getting booked for a DUI?

I doubt this will count as a slip in sober circles, but that would still be unfortunate, indeed.

Open thread away.