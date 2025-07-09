Hispanic Advisor To Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Deported To Guatemala

ICE Barbie will deport anyone. Literally, anyone. And a Hispanic conservative who actually advised Oklahoma Governor Stitt found that out the hard way when he was sent to Guatemala.

Cesar Reyes lived in Oklahoma for a decade. He has a wife and son and no criminal record. He was given an order of removal 10 years ago, but decided to stay in America anyhow. He was appealing the removal order.

Lionel Ramos of KOSU, is reporting that ICE broke into his car and sent him to Guatemala, a country he has not been in in decades...saying that Reyes "arrived in 2010 as a 16-year-old because he just didn’t qualify for DACA. It was at a weird timing as far as when it was paused and when it wasn’t, because with the Trump and Biden administrations, it kind of fluctuated. He appealed and appealed again and again because it kept getting rejected."

Reyes said he felt "discouraged, I feel like I wasn’t given due process. I feel a good citizen like me should have the opportunity to come back in a legal way to be with my three-year-old and my wife, who need me the most right now.”

Oh oh oh, no. That is not how it works anymore. You are a criminal, in the eyes of Donald Trump and ICE. And now you are removed.

While in America, Reyes states that he was "part of the United Nations...on the Ad-Hoc Hispanic Council." He was also served as the treasurer on a United Nations Board."

He states that he attended all of his immigration check-ins and had filed numerous appeals. He was told during his February check-in that he was being sent to Guatemala. His three-year-old son was with him at the time. He was offered a choice - call his wife or they would call CPS to take his son.

He was eventually sent to Guatemala.

Governor Stitt had no comment when contacted by KOSU, which was odd, since Reyes actually was a non-criminal who served as an advisor.

Gosh, if only there was some well-documented history of Republicans using people of color, immigrants and women and then betraying them. I mean, there must be SOME movies or books or full chapters in history textbooks on this, right?