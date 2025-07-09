The Light Dawns: Trump Admits Putin Is 'Bullshitting' Him On Ukraine

Took him long enough!
By Susie MadrakJuly 9, 2025

On Tuesday, during a televised meeting of his Cabinet, Trump admitted that attempts to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin have produced little in the way of a Russia-Ukraine truce, and that the autocrat has been “bullshitting” him. Via Rolling Stone:

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I’m not happy with Putin,” he added.

When asked if he planned to act on his displeasure, the president quipped that he “wouldn’t be telling you,” adding that he didn’t mean to be rude but didn’t trust the “crooked” members of the media present.

[...] It’s not clear exactly why Trump changed his tune, but it might be related to a tense conversation he had with Putin last week.

“I didn’t make any progress with him,” Trump said of the Thursday call. “I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin because I don’t think he’s there.”

Discussion

