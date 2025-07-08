My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Uses Texas Flood Victims To Sell Sheets

Embittered My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell used the devastating tragedy in Kerrville, Texas to hawk his sheets, crosses, and pillows.

It was a revolting display by the man who claims he is bankrupt from his defamation lawsuit, but somehow he'll have enough leftover cash to send it to Texas.

Steve Bannon threw the last minute of his interview to let Lindell hawk his wares.

BANNON: Mike Lindell took up your time. I got a minute. Sell me a sheet. Make me feel better. I'd leave it. Charlie Kirk's next. We're back at five. Lindell. Lindell, what do you got? LINDELL: We're going to keep the percale sheets, the summer sheets on sale for the War Room Posse, $29.88, any size, any color. This is a War Room exclusive. We're doing it just for you, War Room Posse. There it is, $29.88. As many as you want. Promo code WARROOM. You go to the website. Scroll down till you see Steve. Click on him. There's those sheets. There's the MyCrosses made in the USA, $9.98 for the MyPillow Go Anywhere pillows. Call 800-xxx-xxxx You guys, we're helping out the flood victims here in Samaritansburg. So just know that part of your money goes to help them because we do that. MyPillow does that for all the tragedies across this country. We're there for that, for that to help. And you guys have helped MyPillow, so it's a win, win, win. Those percale sheets, $29.88.

We believe you, Mike that you're selling these products to help Texas flood victims.

Just like we believe you had the proof that Biden stole the election. Just like the jury believed you in your defamation lawsuit.

Aren't the people in Texas suffering enough?

Scum is scum.