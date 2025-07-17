No Badges, Just Fear: ICE Raids Break Up Working Families

Another case of Trump's brownshirts showing such utter cruelty, such sadism towards others, it makes me want to see things happen to them I won't share here...probably better that way.

In this case, bunch of ICE hoodlums rough up--for no reason--a worker at an advanced medical center. They are asked to identify themselves by the medical staff, they refuse. They are asked for a warrent, they refuse. Therefore there is nothing legal about this arrest--in fact, it's quite illegal. The medical staff does their best to block these blockheads, and get manhandled for their trouble.

I'm sorry for these fucking Nazis, but we have laws in this country. And every one of us needs to resist, not go with them, help others by blocking them. Because if they refuse to give a name, a badge number and a warrant they are kidnapping. It is actually human trafficking.

If you watch this video and don't find it sickening, I don't know how you can call yourself American. This cannot be allowed to go on. Expose these fuckers. Get them on camera. Tell people who they are and what they're doing. And if there's any justice, every one of them will end up in front of The Hague, or a Truth & Reconciliation Committee. And I'm sorry, jackwads, "I was just following orders" has been tried before. And failed.