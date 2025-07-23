Republican Senator, 73, Glitches Out In Middle Of Interview

This got really awkward.
By Conover KennardJuly 23, 2025

There was an awkward moment during an interview with Senator John Kennedy on Tuesday when the 73-year-old Louisiana Republican froze in mid-sentence, reminiscent of a similar incident involving Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

Kennedy was interviewed on the Republican-friendly show "Fox Business," where the host, Larry Kudlow, is 77 years old, and it got weird as they discussed the Trump administration's crackdown on sanctuary cities.

Instead of saying a line Kennedy has used countless times, "Jesus loves him, but everyone else thinks he's an idiot," the septuagenarian Senator completely freezes up mid-sentence.

Kudlow, of course, blamed "technical difficulties," but it is clear that this is not what was happening.

"I guess we had some more technical problems," Kudlow said. "That was the same mic we lost with Senator Rand Paul."

Gerontocracy has become an issue in the U.S., with now-former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suffering two similar "freezing episodes" just weeks apart in 2023.McConnell is now 82 years old. And then there is Diane Feinstein, and others. Of course, Donald Trump is 79 years old, the oldest person to be elected president.

things are going great on Larry Kudlow's show

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-22T20:59:17.897Z

Discussion

