A Trip To Italy; A Reminder Of How The Right Ended Happiness

The American Dream is now a European vacation. I just flew in from 10 days in Rome and Sicily. It’s always hard to leave. Especially on the Mediterranean, where I’ve found myself returning again & again (I lived in Nice, France, and spent many months in and around Italy, Spain & Greece.

But it still feels different this time. And it’s not the pasta (ok, maybe a bit). Or the incredible wine (ok, maybe…). Regular people in Italy just aren’t stressed, anxious or depressed like we are, for many reasons. Nobody worries they won’t be able to afford to treat an illness, because it’d just never happen. Like every sane democracy—meaning every single one but ours—healthcare is universal because OF COURSE IT IS.

Add that to Texas flood deaths because there were no warnings, Alligator Alcatraz and the general existence of Donald Trump and you realize why they're so happy, and we're depressed AF.

You can Watch more about the #fail of our soulless, billionaire-fluffing economics in the video. Then read the rest of the Substack (and consider subscribing!), about why we must rid ourselves of not just Trump & Republicans, but our no-rest, no-leisure-time, billionaire-owned culture. It isn't normal folks.