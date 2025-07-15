Trump Hogs Club World Cup Ceremony, Then Nabs The Trophy

You can't make this up.
By John AmatoJuly 15, 2025

A narcissistic Trump tried to hog the spotlight from Chelsea for winning the FIFA World Club trophy by refusing to get off the stage after presenting the trophy during the award ceremony.

The presenters hand the trophy to the winners and then get out of the way so the victors can celebrate their accomplishment. Many of the Chelsea team look bewildered as Trump refuses to get off the stage.

Where there's a camera, you can bet Trump's haggard visage will not be far behind.

Trump then added to the controversy and the US's embarrassment by keeping the Gold Club World Cup trophy and forcing FIFA to give the Chelsea football club a replica instead of the real thing.

The Daily Beast:

It has since been revealed that the intricate prize hoisted aloft by the London club’s captain, Reece James, was a replica because the president of football’s governing body, FIFA, has let Trump use the original as an ornament in the Oval Office. The trophy, crafted in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, features a central disc with three rotating outer rings. It has a 24-carat gold-plated finish and is thought to have cost around $230,000 to make.

Trump's grubby hands grift everything he can.

