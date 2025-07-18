Trump Is So Worried About Epstein, He's Releasing Health Info

Remember the old joke about "the cat's on the roof"? Maybe Trump is on the roof, and they're laying the groundwork for him to leave. I dunno, just a thought.
Because it really is completely out of character for the White House to release what appears to be accurate information about his health. Trump was examined for the swelling in his legs that was so evident this week, and has now been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the White House announced last night. Via CNN:
Trump, 79, underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” with the White House Medical Unit, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, reading a note from the president’s physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella.
Barbabella’s letter, which was later released by the White House, states that “bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”
The examination came after Trump had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs” over recent weeks, Leavitt said.
It wasn't "mild" swelling. But the most important thing about Trump's health is that the Epstein scandal keeps unwinding, and unwinding, and unwinding....