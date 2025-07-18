Trump Is So Worried About Epstein, He's Releasing Health Info

Remember the old joke about "the cat's on the roof"? Maybe Trump is on the roof, and they're laying the groundwork for him to leave. I dunno, just a thought.

Because it really is completely out of character for the White House to release what appears to be accurate information about his health. Trump was examined for the swelling in his legs that was so evident this week, and has now been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the White House announced last night. Via CNN:

Trump, 79, underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” with the White House Medical Unit, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, reading a note from the president’s physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella. Barbabella’s letter, which was later released by the White House, states that “bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” The examination came after Trump had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs” over recent weeks, Leavitt said.

It wasn't "mild" swelling. But the most important thing about Trump's health is that the Epstein scandal keeps unwinding, and unwinding, and unwinding....

How bad is the Epstein report? Bad enough that Mr. Super Genes 6'4" 230 lbs "he'll live to be 200!" is admitting to a medical condition to gain sympathy and/or distract. Will it work? Epstein, Epstein, Epstein! — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger.bsky.social) 2025-07-17T19:27:42.485Z

New bombshell from my investigators on Epstein's sex trafficking operation: the Trump administration has an Epstein file detailing 4,725 wire transfers and almost $1.1 billion flowing through just one of his banks. Hundreds of millions more through others. — Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) 2025-07-17T15:03:20.376Z

1/ Alongside WSJ report on Trump and Epstein, recommend watching interview from last night. Former president of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino recounts Epstein and Trump "two buddies" 1:30AM, helicopter jaunt with 19 year old, below minimum age for casino; commissioners threatened to fine. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2025-07-17T23:30:23.697Z