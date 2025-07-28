Andrew Kolvet, whose surname is possibly of Scandinavian or German origin, has historical roots in Eastern Europe, particularly within the Jewish communities of the region. Jack Posobiec, whose family is of Polish descent, and whose wife is of African American and Jamaican descent, ironically discussed, "What is an American?" Media Matters reports. It sure sounds like the descendants of refugees want to be the arbiters of who is worthy of being an American and who is not.

Kovet noted that Matt Walsh targeted Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from Miami who is of Cuban descent.

"Still has a very thick Hispanic accent, Latin accent," Kolvet said. "But she's a Republican, former TV anchor, and Matt Walsh is coming under some fire for saying, 'deport her.' She's not an American.” So he's saying she's not American."

"Our secretary of state is Cuban," Posobiec said.

"Marco Rubio is 10 out of 10. They're grateful," the co-host said. "They love our — they love markets. They love the Constitution, the rule of law. They're anti-tyrant. They're anti — I mean, they have so much about them that I love and that I naturally feel kinship with."

"And so, again, it's sort of like, what is an American?" Kolvec continued. "It's not necessarily — I even wrote in my little thing. I didn't read that part, but it's most likely you're white. I mean, just by stats, by history, yeah, white probably helps be an American."

"But if you're not white, don't be antagonistic to those who are, and don't be bitter about it," he continued. "Be grateful to live in the country. I think those things matter still. Right? And I guess, you know, if you go down certain rabbit holes online that wouldn't fly."

"For me, it does, especially when I look at the Cuban community in Miami. But I would say, like, in general, we have to — I would love to see us do an immigration moratorium," he added. "We're going to deal with how many we've had come in this country who are not American, and yet they're living here. They're walking around us, and they don't represent kinship or community or brotherhood from a nation standpoint."

Sure, that's the most pressing matter that Americans are facing, you two lickspittles. Not that it matters to them, but their president is guilty of perfidy -A deliberate breach of faith or trust, as noted in the Bible.