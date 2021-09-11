White Nationalist Lashes Out At Bush For 'Comparing 9/11 To Jan. 6th'

Looks like someone struck a nerve. Despite the fact that he never actually mentioned Trump supporters by name, it seems that some of them are taking the speech George W. Bush gave in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on the anniversary of the 9/11-- where he called out domestic terrorists -- personally.

Here's an excerpt from Bush's speech, via Raw Story:

In the somber speech, the former president spoke of the country coming together after the 2001 attack while at the same time pointing out recent divisions. "Many Americans struggled to understand why an enemy would hate us with such zeal," the former president recalled. "The security measures incorporated into our lives are both sources of comfort and reminders of our vulnerability and we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within." "There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he continued. "But in their disdain for pluralism, disregard for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them."

Which invoked this response from alt-right provocateur, "Pizzagate" conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones protege and white nationalist, Jack Posobiec on Twitter:

War criminal disgraced on the ash heap of history



He is a cancer on our republic https://t.co/HVEhTRqAH8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Disgraced fmr president George W Bush is using the 9/11 memorial to say Trump voters are the same as the radical jihadists who attacked 20 years ago



This is who he is — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

How many American families lost their children bc of Bush’s lies?



Let’s talk about the Bush bodycount — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Absolutely insane comments of a deranged sociopath https://t.co/72HpaJtjni — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Complete and disgrace https://t.co/d2k8N99im8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Bush is publicly comparing 9/11 to Jan 6



They want Trump supporters treated like jihadists



Are you paying attention yet?pic.twitter.com/ByOi5hEoXt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Nothing like watching them eat their own.