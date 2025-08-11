'Alien Earth' Is Here

I went to see Alien in 1979, in the movies with my best friend at the time and it was an incredible experience.

Aliens was an awesome sequel helmed by James Cameron.

Since then there's been many Alien movies and crossovers with the Predator franchise that have had mixed results

However, when I saw the news that Fargo's Noah Hawley was working on an Alien TV series I got very excited. FX couldn't have picked a better visionary to run this endeavor.

ABC News, "It takes place two years before the events in the original "Alien" film, and is filled with even more creatures that seemed to have crawled straight out of a nightmare."

On Earth, everyone can hear you scream!

