I'm Psyched For 'Alien Earth'

Are you ready Alien Earth?

I'm old enough to have seen Alien in the theaters and it was spectacular.

If anyone can energize the Alien-verse, it's Noah Hawley.

Legion was an eye opening series unlike any X-Men show I had seen before.

Fargo was an awesome series from the get go and culminated in dynamic Season 5, that was simply magical.

IO9:

Starting August 12, Alien: Earth tells a story set three years before the events of the first movie. However, while that was in space, this takes place—you guessed it—on Earth. There, a spaceship that was tasked with acquiring deadly aliens from across the galaxy is finally on its way home, when something goes wrong and it crashes. To explore the crash, a team of hybrids—synthetic beings with the consciousness of children—are sent in to explore. What they’ll find is not just the iconic xenomorph, but several other species as well. -- Alien: Earth couldn’t exist without the xenomorph, but Hawley knew he had to add new creatures to hopefully capture what makes Alien so special. “One of the things you can never reproduce in an audience that has seen an Alien movie is the feeling you had the first time you saw the life cycle of this creature in that first film,” Hawley said. “It’s just unreproducible. You know that it’s an egg, it’s a face hugger, it’s a chestburster, and all that. And so that’s where the idea for other creatures came from. I want you to have that feeling because that feeling is integral to the Alien experience. But I can’t do it with those creatures. So let’s introduce new creatures where you don’t know how they reproduce or what they eat.

Open thread away...