Canadian Boycott Is 'Significant' As Jack Daniels' Sales Drop

Boycotts work. Case in point, Canada's boycott of US goods over Trump's tariff tantrums.

CBC reports:

The parent company of American alcohol producers such as Jack Daniel's whisky and Woodford Reserve bourbon says sales to Canada dropped 62 per cent during the latest fiscal quarter compared to a year ago, as American alcohol remains off the shelves in many provinces.

After U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods in early March, a number of provinces retaliated, pulling American alcohol from store shelves. Alberta and Saskatchewan have since lifted the ban.

During a conference call with investors Thursday, officials with Brown-Forman — the parent company of brands such as Jack Daniel's and Woodford Reserve — noted other pressures, but said the boycott is causing a "significant impact."

"While we were encouraged by recent discussions, American spirits products have been off the shelf in Canada for months," said Leanne Cunningham, the chief financial officer for Brown-Forman. "This had a significant impact on our first quarter of fiscal 2026, which will impact our full fiscal year results."

It's unclear how much the 62 per cent drop in sales translates to in dollars, but the company's total sales were down three per cent for the quarter.

On the call, company chief executive officer Lawson Whiting said the trade dispute has created "significant headwinds."

"While our non-U.S. brands such as Diplomatico and El Jimador continued to deliver growth, they were not able to offset the decline of our brands that are produced in the U.S.," he said.