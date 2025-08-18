Duckworth: Compares Trump's White House To Hussein's Toilet

Rep Tammy Duckworth calls Trump's renovations to the White House gawdy and ugly and compares it to Saddam Hussein's toilet.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 18, 2025

Rep Tammy Duckworth was talking to a crowd in Illinois when she started in on Trump's renovations at the White House. It was like she was reading a critique from Bitter White Houses and Slabbed Over Rose Gardens:

So I got to tell you, it's been a really tough few months in Washington. It's not been easy. Every day we see Trump, the five-time draft-dodging coward, and his Republican co-conspirators, they find new and increasingly cruel ways to hurt our country, making America so-called great only for billionaires, big corporations, and those with the narrowest, most backward views of what this country is and what it stands for.

Have you even seen what he's done to the White House, how much gold and gilding he's put in that? It is gaudy and ugly and it's not what America is about. And the last time I was in a room that gaudy and ugly was Saddam Hussein's toilet. And we flushed him down the toilet.

At least in Hussein's toilet, the turd got flushed. The Orange Turd in the White House has the entire sewer backing up with all sorts of shit. Everything but Trump's tax forms and Epstein's list.

H/T Heartland Signal for the video

