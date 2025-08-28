Dummy Campos-Duffy Blames SSRIs For Minnesota Shooting

Without any proof, Fox News host Rachel Campos Duffy blamed SSRIs and other medications for the Minnesota shooting that took the lives of two children and injured many more.

Duffy also stupefyingly wondered why we can't militarize all the soft targets in the country against predators.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Trey, you talked about how do we protect these schools. I think of two things, SSRIs and the kinds of medications so many young kids are on since such a young age. I hope Bobby Kennedy looks into that, our Secretary of Health and Human Services. But also, why haven't we until now, we've talked about how do we secure these soft targets you talked about. I've always wondered why don't we have a civilian group of retired veterans, retired cops who volunteer once they're done to protect these soft targets, to protect our schools. Is that something that could happen?

Bobby Kennedy should not be investigating any medication, ever. He might be on an assortment already.

There is nary a thought from the dummy or much of Fox News and Republicans in Congress about the need for stricter gun regulations and making it harder to acquire lethal weapons.

I'm surprised Campos-Duffy didn't add rap music and video games to her moronic list of things causing mass shootings.

As far as "soft targets" go, there are approximately 115,171 schools listed in the US. Add in over 370,000 places of worship to the list.

You need armies of retired cops and law enforcement officials to patrol even a sliver of what she's discussing.

Sean Duffy's wife wants to militarize the entire country.

Idiot.