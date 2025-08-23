George Conway Says Trump Turned GOP Into A Mob Organization

George Conway believes that an authoritarian MAGA mentality existed in the Republican Party before Donald Trump — and some of the clues lie with Sarah Palin. Via Yahoo News:

During Wednesday’s “Mehdi Unfiltered” podcast, Conway, a former Republican and The Lincoln Project co-founder, discussed with host Mehdi Hasan the through-line from Palin to Trump and the MAGA signs that existed back when she was tapped to be John McCain’s vice-presidential running mate in 2008.

“Barack Obama once said that there’s a straight line from Sarah Palin to Donald Trump,” Hasan said. “The appointment of Sarah Palin – that was a precursor to Trump.

“I think it was one of the canaries in the coal mine,” Conway agreed.