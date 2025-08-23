George Conway Says Trump Turned GOP Into A Mob Organization

“I think it was one of the canaries in the coal mine,” Conway agreed of Sarah Palin's appointment on the Republican ticket.
By Susie MadrakAugust 23, 2025

George Conway believes that an authoritarian MAGA mentality existed in the Republican Party before Donald Trump — and some of the clues lie with Sarah Palin. Via Yahoo News:

During Wednesday’s “Mehdi Unfiltered” podcast, Conway, a former Republican and The Lincoln Project co-founder, discussed with host Mehdi Hasan the through-line from Palin to Trump and the MAGA signs that existed back when she was tapped to be John McCain’s vice-presidential running mate in 2008.

“Barack Obama once said that there’s a straight line from Sarah Palin to Donald Trump,” Hasan said. “The appointment of Sarah Palin – that was a precursor to Trump.

“I think it was one of the canaries in the coal mine,” Conway agreed.

I wouldn’t believe any GDP data, unemployment rates, inflation rates etc coming out of this administration. They are keeping 2 sets of books just like every mob organization in America. Trump has always kept 2 sets of books!

(@dogs66.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T16:34:55.991Z

GOP/MOB is a 1% owned dark $ wealth PAC masquerading as a political party functioning as a CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION

GOP brought their FRONTMAN FELON back to outrage/distract/shield them, Stacked SC & CABINET
W DEPRAVED to gut fed gov & hand to 1% MOB to privatize for $ & control -enslave 99% legally

(@reckoningmuse.bsky.social) 2025-05-17T03:08:37.011Z

https://bsky.app/profile/victinibcn.bsky.social/post/3lwqoct7wlk24

Discussion

