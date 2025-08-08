The Predator Class Makes Its Presence Felt

Newest Substack on The Predator Class

We’re talking about a Trumpian lot, who exploit children, women, workers, consumers, our environment, the impoverished, the middle class. The need for a college degree, healthcare, childcare, prescription drugs and, ya know, food and water.

Be they the sex traffickers, debt inculcators, violent insurrectionists, white supremacists, professional grifters, ICE sadists, super-lobbyists and worst of all? Creepy, right-wing billionaires who see us as a resource to exploit at their whim, then discard like trash.

Or what Marjorie Taylor Greene would call “my family tree.”

The common DNA of their pathologies all begin with the premise that they're our betters, we're but mere commodities. Whether unwanted sex, debt, stolen ideas or outright robbery, predators are supposed to exploit their prey. That's just the natural order of things...