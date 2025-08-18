Insurrection Denier Ed Martin Needs To Be In A Straitjacket

Ed Martin, who Trump pulled from his nomination as the top federal prosecutor in DC because he lost Senate support over his rabid defense of actual insurrectionists is now trying to prosecute the investigators of the US Capitol insurrection.

Part of his assignment is to create a conspiracy theory around the Obama and Biden White Houses.

Martin is so insane, Trump appointed him as the U.S. Pardon Attorney. I Kid you not. Trump also put him in charge af the comical Director of the Weaponization Working Group for the Department of Justice. A made-up department created to solely punish those who prosecuted Trump.

Martin is a fucking bastard. We have eyes in our head and watched the assault on the US Capitol. It was horrific.

BARTIROMO: Well, let's talk about January 6th, because you are also investigating January 6th, which was also part of this 10 years of scandals. What have you learned? MARTIN: Well, again, Attorney General Pam Bondi let us loose on this, and there's a group of us working on January 6th. What we've learned is that the federal government, the Department of Justice, but other aspects targeted these citizens.

Yes, they were targeted for attempting an insurrection. That's how it works. Break the law, stage a coup, plan to be investigated, charged and convicted.

They basically turned government on to make the hoax work. So I'm not talking about somebody that pushes a cop. That's a charge you can look at and charge. I'm talking about that the FBI and others were putting American citizens on terrorism watch lists. They were auditing their IRS tax returns. They were targeting the American people. They were taking massive amounts of resources and moving them from fighting, you know, child trafficking and fighting real corruption and saying, we have to move everybody to look at the Capitol siege.



It was a political hoax that was driven by Garland, Lisa Monaco and others. And what, again, Attorney General Bondi has said is get to the bottom of it.

Trump and his MAGA goons fomented an attack on the US Capitol in order to stage an overthrow of our elected government. There is nothing more important to prosecute than those responsible for an assault on US democracy from those losing a federal election.

"Some of it may not be illegal, but it's some of the worst, you know, in, in, in, in federal prosecutor world, we think about the importance of that role," Martin said.

I can't speak for the entirety of the investigation but all of it we saw was legal and justified.

Martin is a follow-up to the doofus James Comer, who came on Fox News what seemed like every week screaming about the evidence he had against President Biden and as we know it was all fiction and taken out of context emails and statements.

Martin was foaming at the mouth over the treatment of Jan 6th insurrections when he said, "They didn't do this to the terrorists after 9-11 and they were doing it to American citizens."

The CIA routinely tortured terror suspects, Ed. Jan 6th insurrectionists were not tortured. They were jailed and convicted with plenty of due process along the way.

Committing treason against your country is an act of terrorism.

This asshole needs a straitjacket. Demented Donald has opened up the insane asylum and put serial offenders in charge.