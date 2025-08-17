R.I.P. Terence Stamp

The man is a legend, and a great General Zod.
By John AmatoAugust 17, 2025

The indelible Terence Stamp has passed away at the age of 87.

Reuters:

Terence Stamp, who made his name as an actor in 1960s London and went on to play the arch-villain General Zod in the Hollywood hits "Superman" and "Superman II", has died aged 87, his family said on Sunday.
-
He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," the family said. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Born in London's East End in 1938, the son of a tugboat stoker, he endured the bombing of the city during World War Two before leaving school to work initially in advertising, eventually winning a scholarship to go to drama school.

He played villain General Zod, in Superman II and took over the movie entirely, but it was his role in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert that left a mark in history.

I also loved The Limey, which was a late 90s film noir.

I routinely characterize Trump's horrific Border Czar Tom Homan as a faux General Zod.

Open thread.

Discussion

