R.I.P. Terence Stamp

The indelible Terence Stamp has passed away at the age of 87.

Reuters:

Terence Stamp, who made his name as an actor in 1960s London and went on to play the arch-villain General Zod in the Hollywood hits "Superman" and "Superman II", has died aged 87, his family said on Sunday.

-

He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," the family said. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Born in London's East End in 1938, the son of a tugboat stoker, he endured the bombing of the city during World War Two before leaving school to work initially in advertising, eventually winning a scholarship to go to drama school.