Trump To Change Pentagon's Name To Department Of War

For some reason, Trump thinks it was political correctness that led to the War Department's name being changed to the Defense Department after World War II.

And almost certainly, the name will revert to the Department of Defense again when a Democrat wins the presidency in 2028, and a non-asshole is in the Oval Office. The first order of business will be cleaning up all the messes and removing the stink of the Trump presidency, if that's even possible.

Source: Politico

President Donald Trump on Monday foreshadowed that his administration, in coming days, will likely change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Trump said officials would “probably” return the Pentagon to the more aggressive name it once held in about a week. Both he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who has vowed to restore the department’s “warrior ethos” — have repeatedly lamented the name change, which occurred after World War II. When “we won World War I, World War II, it was called the Department of War. And to me, that’s really what it is,” Trump said at a press event with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. “Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War. Then we changed it to Department of Defense.” The War Department existed from 1789 until 1947, when the Truman administration split the department into the Army and the Air Force, and joined it with the then-independent Navy. Former President Harry Truman named the new cabinet-level agency the Defense Department.