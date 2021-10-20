New Coke? Facebook Plans To Rebrand By Changing Its Name

Remember New Coke? Remember when Comcast changed its name to Xfinity, because it has the highest negative ratings from cable customers? Most people still think it's named Comcast. Oh, and how many people who aren't business reporters call Google "Alphabet"?

Mired in one scandal after another and facing anti-monopoly investigations, Facebook plans to change its name next week to reflect its focus on building what Mark Zuckerberg calls "the metaverse," according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Via The Verge:

The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail. The rebrand would likely position the blue Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more. A spokesperson for Facebook declined to comment for this story. Facebook already has more than 10,000 employees building consumer hardware like AR glasses that Zuckerberg believes will eventually be as ubiquitous as smartphones. In July, he told The Verge that, over the next several years, “we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

Here's just the latest scandal:

Facebook may not be online much longer bruh https://t.co/MoUGY4fl3j — Jay Watkins (@ChocoJay_JJP) October 20, 2021

Twitter reacted:

Everyone: *Raises issues around not addressing fake news, algorithms, worker rights, payments for media content, ethics, big tech power etc, whistleblowers speaking out - and much more*



Meanwhile Facebook: "Lets rebrand" — Anth W. 🌏 (@anth0888) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name back to The Facebook: pic.twitter.com/4atuz4S0Mv — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 20, 2021

We are not a monopoly we are a holding company that owns multiple products individually accused of being monopolies https://t.co/sl80mG9cYM — Edward Ongweso Jr (redacted spooky) (@bigblackjacobin) October 20, 2021

You change the name but you can’t change what it is FSB pic.twitter.com/4Ga5fnzVLT — John (@johnmcdermott38) October 20, 2021