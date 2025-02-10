Gov. Pritzker Trolls Yambo By Changing Name Of Lake Michigan

Is imitation always the sincerest form of flattery?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 10, 2025

With his tongue firmly in cheek, Gov. JB Pritzker trolled Yambo on Friday, declaring Lake Michigan would be renamed "Lake Illinois," and jokingly annexing Green Bay from Wisconsin. Via CBS News:

"I am here today to make an important announcement. The world's finest geographers, experts who study the Earth's natural environment, have concluded a decades-long council, and determined that a Great Lake deserves to be named after a great state," Pritzker said in a minute-long video posted to his campaign social media accounts. "So today, I'm issuing a proclamation declaring that hereinafter, Lake Michigan shall be known as Lake Illinois."

[...] The governor said his proclamation has been sent to Google "so the world's maps reflect this momentous change."

Pritzker also took a shot at President Trump's claim that the U.S. needs to take control of Greenland to protect national security, by declaring "Illinois will now be annexing Green Bay to protect itself against enemies, foreign and domestic."

HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 2025-02-07T23:31:44.671Z

Goodbye Lake Michigan. Hello Lake Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday took aim at President Donald Trump with a tongue-in-cheek campaign video proclaiming Lake Michigan renamed as “Lake Illinois” and annexing Green Bay.

Chicago Sun-Times (@chicago.suntimes.com) 2025-02-07T22:56:31.173Z

Gov. JB Pritzker just declared Lake Michigan ‘Lake Illinois’ and annexed Green Bay—because if Trump can rename the Gulf of Mexico and fantasize about invading Mexico, why not?

Daily Kos (@dailykos.com) 2025-02-09T16:00:01.001Z

