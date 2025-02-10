Gov. Pritzker Trolls Yambo By Changing Name Of Lake Michigan

With his tongue firmly in cheek, Gov. JB Pritzker trolled Yambo on Friday, declaring Lake Michigan would be renamed "Lake Illinois," and jokingly annexing Green Bay from Wisconsin. Via CBS News:

"I am here today to make an important announcement. The world's finest geographers, experts who study the Earth's natural environment, have concluded a decades-long council, and determined that a Great Lake deserves to be named after a great state," Pritzker said in a minute-long video posted to his campaign social media accounts. "So today, I'm issuing a proclamation declaring that hereinafter, Lake Michigan shall be known as Lake Illinois."

[...] The governor said his proclamation has been sent to Google "so the world's maps reflect this momentous change."

Pritzker also took a shot at President Trump's claim that the U.S. needs to take control of Greenland to protect national security, by declaring "Illinois will now be annexing Green Bay to protect itself against enemies, foreign and domestic."