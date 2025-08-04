Trump Secretly Confessed Ear Injury Was 'Not Too Bad' At RNC While Wearing Huge Bandage

President Donald Trump privately admitted that his ear injury from an assassination attempt was "not too bad" while wearing an oversized bandage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last year.

During a GOP conference in Florida over the weekend, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) recalled seeing Trump at the RNC soon after a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his ear.

"I see the bandage, and the second thing [he says] is what do you think of the bandage?" Donalds recalled. "I said, I don't like it. Take it off. That's what I said. I don't like it. Take it off. No, I said let everybody see the ear."

"He was like, you know, it's not too bad. It's not too bad," Trump reportedly confessed. "Doc Ronny [Jackson], Ronny, my colleague from Texas, Doc Ronny, he's like, Doc Ronny says, I gotta wear the bandage."