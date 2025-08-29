Urgent: Please Call These Two California Assembly Members To Support SB749

The Pacific Palisades wildfires destroyed many mobile home parks in their wake, leaving residents such as myself out in the cold.

State Sen. Ben Allen introduced California Senate Bill (SB) 749 to protect residents and keep some form of affordable housing in Los Angeles.

Here is what some of the bill does:

Preserves Affordable Housing: SB 749 is designed to preserve mobilehome parks, which serve as an essential source of unsubsidized affordable housing in California. Protects Residents from Displacement: The bill aims to protect mobilehome residents from sudden displacement caused by park closures or repurposing by providing advance notice and an opportunity to purchase. Supports Community Ownership: It creates a pathway for residents and community-based organizations to acquire and manage mobilehome parks, fostering community control and stability.

It's no surprise that realtors and park owner associations are fighting to thwart the passage of this bill.

Tahitian Terrace just learned that SB 749 is still stuck in the Assembly Appropriations Committee suspense file. This is the very last step before it can move to the whole Assembly for a vote. If it doesn’t get released tomorrow, the bill dies this year.

This is truly last-minute — and we only have today and tomorrow morning to make our voices heard. That’s why you’re only hearing from us now: the suspense file is where bills often quietly get killed, and we need to make sure SB 749 isn’t one of them. SB 749 is critical for all of us. Without this bill, thousands of us would remain permanently displaced and have no legal path back.

Please focus on these two members:

• Speaker Assemblymember Robert Rivas – (916) 319-2029

• Assemblymember Buffy Wicks – (916) 319-2014

Helpful hints when you call.

Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I’m calling on behalf of the residents of Tahitian Terrace. Our community was utterly destroyed in the January Palisades fires, and like so many of my neighbors, I am still displaced from the place I once called home. I’m urging Assemblymember [Name] to vote to release SB 749 from the Appropriations Committee suspense file and send it to the Assembly floor for a vote. This bill is vital to protecting the rights of more than 1.5 million mobile home park residents across California—seniors, veterans, teachers, and working families. Mobile home parks remain one of our state's last truly affordable paths to homeownership. SB 749 provides two essential protections: When a park is lost to disaster and rebuilt, displaced residents have the right to return.

The bill has already passed the Senate and four committees, and mirrors successful laws in over a dozen other states. Without it, California risks worsening displacement and homelessness. Please vote to release SB 749 from suspense and allow the whole Assembly to consider it. California’s displaced mobile home residents are counting on you. Thank you for your time and leadership.

If you have the time please call:

Assemblywoman Lisa Calderon – (916) 319-2056 (69+ parks in district)

Assemblywoman Jessica M. Caloza – (916) 319-2052 (4+ parks)

Assemblyman Mark González – (916) 319-2054 (3+ parks)

Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco – (916) 319-2064 (50+ parks)

Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin – (916) 319-2028 (36+ parks)

We really need your help.

Many retired and elderly residents have lived in Tahitian Terrace for over twenty years and have nowhere else to go. That's hundreds of people left out in the cold.