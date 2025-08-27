Wingnut Upset Whites Don't Get Credit For Ending Slavery

Republican political operative and right-wing pseudo-historian David Barton continued to promote the outrageous idea that white people don't get enough credit for ending slavery.

In 2017, Barton made the same claim it and has not let go.

MAGAts like Barton and other right wing evangelical white supremacists influence Demented Donald to no end, so it didn't come out of left field why Trump attacked the Smithsonian for focusing on slavery too much.



Right Wing Watch:

"We have a constitutional amendment passed in 1865 to abolish slavery," David Barton said. "In 1868, we passed another constitutional amendment to make sure all former slaves had equal civil rights in their states and the nation. In 1870, we passed a civil rights amendment to make sure that all former slaves, regardless of race, were able to vote and participate fully in the civil process." "At that point, the only people who could vote in America were whites," he continued. "So when Congress passes the amendment to end slavery and to grant civil rights and to grant equal status, it's only whites voting. So you have two-thirds of the whites in the House, two-thirds of the whites in the Senate saying, 'We want blacks to have the same rights we do.' Then it goes to the states where whites in three-fourths of the states—[whites] were the only ones that could vote—so it really is whites saying, 'This is wrong for us to have status different from everybody else.'"

Who was supposed to end slavery, jackass? Slavery was in America for around 246 years. Barton skips over that tiny detail, while ignoring the fact that a bloody Civil War was fought because white people wanted to cling to their slaves and riches.

But Barton is Trump's people. Evangelical white supremacists to the core.