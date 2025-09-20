After Jimmy Kimmel, Trump Regime Targets More Critics

"That’s why this moment matters. Because history also shows that people push back. They resist. They link arms and refuse to let despair win. It’s what Americans did under McCarthy. It’s what generations before us did in harder, darker times. And it’s what we must do now.

So here’s the call: Don’t give in. Don’t shut up. Don’t let the coward Trump convince you your voice doesn’t matter. If they’re going after comedians, it’s because comedy cuts deepest. If it's critics, it’s because criticism works. And it's democracy, it’s because they know they’ve can't remain in control while we are one.

This isn’t just about Jimmy Kimmel. Remember what we saw CNN do to Jim Acosta. The NY Times do to Paul Krugman. CBS do to Stephen Colbert. The Washington Post do to Karen Attiah. And what is coming next...

