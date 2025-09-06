C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Beck, Bogert & Appice 'Superstition'

I played this record out!
By John AmatoSeptember 6, 2025

Beck, Bogert & Appice was supposed to be the next rock supergroup of the 70's, but flamed out after one record.

WIKI:

Beck, Bogert & Appice is the only studio album by the rock band Beck, Bogert & Appice, released on March 26, 1973. The group was a power trio featuring guitarist Jeff Beck (who had already been a member of The Yardbirds), bassist Tim Bogert, and drummer Carmine Appice (both formerly with Vanilla Fudge and Cactus).

The album contains Beck's version of the song "Superstition" which was written by Stevie Wonder. The song had grown out of a jam session between Beck and Wonder, with Beck introducing Wonder to the song's iconic opening drum part. In return for Beck's work on Talking Book, Wonder had given the song to Beck to record and release as his own single. Delays in the release of the Beck, Bogert & Appice album, however, meant that Wonder's version was released first

As a teen, I played this album out.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon