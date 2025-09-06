C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Beck, Bogert & Appice 'Superstition'

Beck, Bogert & Appice was supposed to be the next rock supergroup of the 70's, but flamed out after one record.

WIKI:

Beck, Bogert & Appice is the only studio album by the rock band Beck, Bogert & Appice, released on March 26, 1973. The group was a power trio featuring guitarist Jeff Beck (who had already been a member of The Yardbirds), bassist Tim Bogert, and drummer Carmine Appice (both formerly with Vanilla Fudge and Cactus).

The album contains Beck's version of the song "Superstition" which was written by Stevie Wonder. The song had grown out of a jam session between Beck and Wonder, with Beck introducing Wonder to the song's iconic opening drum part. In return for Beck's work on Talking Book, Wonder had given the song to Beck to record and release as his own single. Delays in the release of the Beck, Bogert & Appice album, however, meant that Wonder's version was released first