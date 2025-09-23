Fox Hosts Blame Shootings On Calling Fascists What They Are

The yakkers on Fox "news" continue to use the shooting of Charlie Kirk as an excuse to stifle free speech that's critical of Republicans and Dear Leader. Heaven forbid it can't be the actions of Trump and his administration that are the problem. It's the response to them and pointing out that they're acting like fascists.

Here's the back and forth between Will Cain and Clay Travis this Monday on Cain's show, where they discussed Disney caving and bringing Kimmel back on the air, with Travis suggesting that Kimmel should be forced to have right-wingers on his show as guests every week. The two of them are pretending it's liberals that are being propagandized, rather than the viewers of their network, and blaming people like Jimmy Kimmel for a shooting at a California ABC station.

The two were also all-in for the Trump administration, making more threats to Disney on another acquisition.

CAIN: I'm a little less forgiving, Clay, and maybe forgiving is not the right word to use in this situation, but I'm a little more punitive, in that it's not about a singular comment. That singular comment was simply, although it wasn't simply straw, it might have been a bale of hay on the camel's back. It was something that was cumulative over the time of Jimmy Kimmel disrespecting and ignoring more than half of this country. And the way that that joke gets in there, to the extent that it is a joke, to suggest that the shooter is MAGA is by him living in an insulated bubble of ideology, probably echoed on blue sky, thinking that is representative of America.

And he simply doesn't understand America. So if I'm ABC, what do I need somebody that's supposed to get a mass audience for that not only doesn't understand, but hates a great, great swath of America?

TRAVIS: Yeah, that's why I think he has to address this directly. I don't think you can tiptoe around it. And I want to see an addressing of the situation that actually leads to something that could be better, which is the Jimmy Kimmel audience uh is exposed to people like you, to people like Adam Carolla, maybe to people like me, and they say, hey, you know what? These are Trump-voting guys that I don't dislike.

And Will, you know this is actually a part of, I think, a more significant aspect of Disney here. Disney is buying, as you well know, the NFL network. They're gonna need the Trump administration to sign off on this. I don't think if I'm running Disney, that this is something that the Trump administration is going to look favorably upon.

And so I think there need to be actual changes in the way this show is airing. And I think the Trump administration needs to look aggressively at that potential acquisition of the NFL network and say, wait a minute, is Disney/ABC really trying to speak to all of America? If they won't do it on a late night show, will they do it with sports? I think that's real questions that are deserved to be asked.

CAIN: I think it's a cost to business that you're laying out for Disney. I think there's a cost to America that I'm concerned about, and it's a fact that only 10 % of Democrats right now understand that Tyler Robinson came from the left.

That's because of people like Jimmy Kimmel. And there's another cost to America. And this is the story I wanted to ask you about today, Clay, that we saw over the weekend an ABC station in Sacramento shot up by someone. They've been arrested first by the state of California, released quickly, by the way, then arrested by the FBI. The suspect is Anibal Hernandez Santana. He shot three times at the ABC 10 station. He was released on bail on Saturday, re-arrested by the FBI. He's facing charges. But look at this from the DOJ Clay. This is what he said in his letter. He said that there was a plan to go on and, in a handwritten note, said, do the next scary thing.

Law enforcement also found a note that said, for hiding Epstein and ignoring red flags, do not support Patel, Bongino, and AG Pan-Bondi. They're next. CK from above.

So this is another crazy person, you know, inundated, saturated in the nonsense from the left, moved to violence.

TRAVIS: Yes, and this is why I am so angry about this, Will, and I'm going to tee off, and I've been teeing off on it quite a bit. You cannot call your political opponents for a decade. You can't call Donald Trump Adolf Hitler. And you can't call everyone like you and me who voted for Trump modern day Nazis and expect that there are going to be no consequences.

The guy who tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh, crazy left wing leftist motivated by political violence. The guy that killed Charlie Kirk, crazy left wing leftist who was in many ways motivated by this crazy language. This guy who just shot up the ABC Sacramento, thankfully nobody was hurt. The guy who tried to kill Trump, we know for sure, on trial right now in Florida. And I also believe the guy who tried to kill him in Butler.

These people's brains have been polluted by left-wing rhetoric. If you're telling people these guys are Nazis and fascists, don't then show up when they actually act and say, oh, we decry the violence. They caused it.

Left-wingers are creating this. They are causing this violence. It is a huge major issue. It has to be addressed, and uh I think unfortunately more of this violence is going to happen until it is.

CAIN: Until they correct the rhetoric, because the examples to your point are piling up. All right. Great to see you as always.