Rand Paul Obliterates Fox Host Over Trump 'Drug Boat' Attack

Senator Rand Paul bludgeoned Fox News host Will Cain with prime examples to offset Cain's defense of Trump's drone attack on a Venezuelan speedboat.

Cain tried to defend the assassination of all those aboard that speedboat, claiming they were murdering US citizens by bringing drugs into the country.

Paul reminded him there was no evidence they were even carrying drugs.

But more to the point, does that mean Trump is gonna drone strike every type of boat off the coast of Miami because they might be drug runners? Cain routinely claimed that US citizens have different rights than those carrying drugs on boats, which is moronic.

"No, we're talking about ships off of Miami," Rand Paul said. "We're talking about people speeding along off of Miami. Are we going to just simply blow them up?"

Cain defended the intelligence coming from Pete Hegseth and then made an outrageous analogy, equating a Venezuelan speedboat with drugs is the same as them carrying VX gas, a weapon used in chemical warfare.

PAUL: And the question is this though, we have dozens of ships every day stopped for drugs. Is the new policy going to be, "blow them to smithereens with drones"? I can't imagine that's going to be our policy. It would lead to chaos.

Paul made the case that even in perfect circumstances, US courts and law enforcement make mistakes involving US citizens. If Trump makes a mistake (yeah), he will murder innocent people.

PAUL: The other question nobody seems to have asked... This outboard boat was 2,700 miles [out to sea]. How do we know it was coming to the U.S.? So they may be selling drugs in Trinidad. We are the end destination point for whatever percentage of drugs coming out of Central and South America. Maybe. You don't think anybody in the Caribbean is using drugs? What if they're selling the drugs in Trinidad? Are we now the police for Trinidad? Are we going to blow up every boat? It's just insane. You can't blow up every ship that you think might have drugs on.

No one is forcing people to take drugs, Mr. Cain. Will Trump deem anyone taking fentanyl as helping drug dealers thrive, and then target them for assassination?