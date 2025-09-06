Guess Who's Paying For Billionaire Tech Bros' AI Electricity: YOU

I feel the same way about AI data centers the same way I do about public funding for new sports stadiums: If this is such a fantastic boon for mankind, why don't they pay for it themselves? Why socialize the cost for something intended to put us out of work? I don't believe all the pipe dreams these billionaires are selling; how much is just vaporware? When it all comes crashing down, guess who they expect to pay for it?

I'll believe it's a good investment when Elizabeth Warren tells me. Via the New York Times:

Even as some corporate customers have been underwhelmed by A.I.’s usefulness so far, tech companies plan to invest hundreds of billions of dollars on it. At the same time, the boom threatens to drive up power bills for residents and small businesses. Nationally, the average electricity rate for residents has risen more than 30 percent since 2020, after years of relatively modest increases. Much of that increase has been driven by utilities’ catching up on deferred maintenance and hardening grids for extreme weather.

It's all too complex to squeeze into a blog post, so please, watch the video and go read the whole thing. Then pick up the phone and call your reps.

