It's Not Been A Good Week For Election Fraudsters

It was not a good week to be an election fraudster.

It started out when Kenneth Chesebro, the former Trump attorney who masterminded the fake elector scheme in 2020, added Washington, D.C. to the long, growing list of places he is not allowed to practice law:

Pretty soon, it'll be easier to list the places where he is still allowed to practice law.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the election frauditor that ripped off taxpayers for millions of dollars and could only show a handful of receipts from restaurants and grocery stores for all that money, learned that it was being recommended that he have his law license suspended for three years:

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s license to practice law in Wisconsin should be suspended for three years, a third-party referee wrote, agreeing with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation’s allegations that he violated standards for professional conduct during his much-maligned review of the 2020 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will have the final say in the matter, a Court spokesperson said Friday.

However, Law Forward, the firm that drafted a 100-page complaint that led to the current situation, feels that the recommendation is a slap on the wrist and is pushing for revocation:

“Mr. Gableman acted with complete indifference to Wisconsin law and ethics in his baseless attempt to overturn the results of an officially certified election. In so doing, he jeopardized the rule of law and our foundational constitutional order. This is an extraordinarily serious offense that cuts to the heart of our democracy. “At Law Forward, we believe a three-year suspension is not enough. Mr. Gableman deserves to face the strongest penalty our ethics rules will allow. Anything less minimizes the gravity of his offensive behavior and lacks deterrent effect. Wisconsin attorneys must understand that engaging in unethical conduct to overturn the will of voters will not be tolerated, regardless of who the actor is. “Law Forward will be pressing the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take decisive action to revoke Mr. Gableman’s license to practice law.”

The most disturbing aspect of the Gableman matter is not just that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos personally picked him to do the alleged audit, but provided absolutely no oversight to it, allowing Gableman to rip off taxpayers just to appease the Orange Sphincter. What is really troubling is that Gableman used to be a state supreme court justice. That fact goes a long way in explaining why Wisconsin has been screwed up for so long and why it's taking a long time to fix all the damage that's been done.