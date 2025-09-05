The United States will move to end support for a program that helped prepare armies in Eastern Europe to stave off a potential offensive from Russia, as Comrade Krasnov continues shaping Washington’s role within NATO to meet Putin's plans. Via the New York Times:

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the move, which was reported earlier by The Financial Times on Thursday, and is part of phasing out longstanding security assistance programs that provide military support to European nations. The official said the measure aligns with Mr. Trump’s goals of re-evaluating foreign aid and having Europe take more responsibility for its military capabilities.

The official said the move stemmed from an executive order Mr. Trump signed on the first day of his presidency, which stated that “no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”

The official also said that the measure, which was reportedly communicated by leaders at the Pentagon in recent weeks, had been coordinated with the affected European nations.