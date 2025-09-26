Nancy Mace Attacks Pregnant Women Over Tylenol Conspiracy

Tylenol has not been linked to autism.
Nancy Mace Attacks Pregnant Women Over Tylenol Conspiracy
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 26, 2025

Rep. Nancy Mace told Newsmax that pregnant women hate Trump more than they love their babies by taking Tylenol.

This is sick, even for Mace.

There has been major research done on Tylenol for decades. It has turned up no evidence or data supporting the claims made by anti-vaccine nut RFK Jr and Demented Donald. Yet they're out there telling women to stop taking Tylenol, but that hasn't stopped Mace from spreading the lie as if it is true.

The embattled Republican Congresswoman continues to sow conspiracy theories, discontent, and lies and this one is the latest.

MACE: All that's coming from the left and we have to be honest and tell the truth And I mean you I mean, I I don't know if you guys have been on social media this morning, but you've got pregnant women recording videos of themselves taking Tylenol, which has now been linked to autism and they hate Trump more than they love their babies.

I mean that to me It is so insane -- on where we are today ---

Pregnant women are showing their disbelief in the lunacy coming out of the HHS and this president.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon