Steve Bannon Rages: Young Republicans Want Nationalized Health Care

Real America's Voice Steve Bannon was livid that young Republicans have so many liberal and socialist views when it comes to healthcare, wealth and industry.

Medicare for all looks good, right young MAGA's?

A new Rasmussen poll couldn't appease Bannon's annoyance with the reults

Rasmussen usually are the most pro-Trump polls in America

MITCHELL: Well, here's a really good example. This is an 18 to 39 year old likely voter survey.

I have to thank the folks at Stopping Socialism, Justin Haskins, the Heartland Institute for sponsoring this. It's free. People can go to RasmussenReports.com, download the cross tabs, because there's a lot of stuff in here.

But here's one example. This is a sample that we weighted to a Trump minus four recalled vote.

This is how it looked in November. Do you agree or disagree with this statement?

Major industries like healthcare, energy, and big tech should be nationalized to give more control and equity to the people.

If the Zoomers were really based, that number should be a pretty low number, but it's not. 76% of 18 to 39 year olds at least somewhat agree with that.

Almost 40% strongly agree, but here's the problem. It's not just the Democrats. 78% of self-ID'd Republican young people who want major industries like healthcare and tech nationalized.

That's absolutely insane.

And it's a vast majority of Trump 2024 voters. So people did not vote for Trump because they're conservative. Yes, 79% of Trump 2024 voters want to nationalize major industries. We have 57% of Trump 2024 voters wanting excess wealth confiscation.

These people are not just going to be happy with, you know, let's cut a few regulations.

--

BANNON: If that's the way, and I keep telling, if that's the system you want, you're going to get Luigi on one end or you get Mondami on the other.

Okay.

You've brought this on yourself.

I don't know.

I back these kids in that they don't know the details of change, but it has to change.

Do we have to nationalize tech or big health?