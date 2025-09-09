Trump Attacks Biden For Being 'Mean' To The Jan 6 Insurrectionists

During a meeting of the White House Religious Liberty Commission, Trump attacked President Biden and his administration for being mean to the insurrectionists who attacked the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Rampaging, destroying the Capitol, severely injuring law enforcement and wanting to hang Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence is a non-issue for Trump because they did it in his name.

Trump pardoning all those convicted of attacking the US Capitol in service of his attempt to overthrow the newly elected Joe Biden should be a crime -- or at least not allowed under US law.

TRUMP: And, you know, people don't realize about the Biden administration. It was a very mean administration. He's a mean guy, actually. Not a smart guy. Never was, but he was a mean guy. No, he was a mean guy. And he knew enough about what was going on. He wasn't like some of the people that surrounded him on the Resolute, the beautiful Resolute desk in the Oval Office. They were stone cold mean. But Joe Biden and Biden, they were mean people. What they did to people, what they did to J6, what they did to so many people. They were mean people. These were really radical, horrible people. And he wasn't that way 20 years ago. He was never the the brightest bulb in the ceiling, but he was he was a man who wasn't overly mean that I saw. But, boy, he became really mean. and his administration was one of the meanest we've ever had.

The bronzed-up fading fool actually undermined MAGA's claims that President Biden was mentally ill when he was in office by saying he knew what he was doing.

The Trump administration is the meanest, cruelest, most immoral and criminal of any presidential administration in history.

Every accusation is a confession.