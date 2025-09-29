Trump Has To Bribe Farmers To Stay Republican, Again

Lord love a duck, what the hell?
…because Tariffman created a market for Argentina to sell soybeans to the world. And as agrarian economists will tell you, once you lose a market it is nearly impossible to get it back. Those are long-term contracts that have to be negotiated well in advance for supply chains.
And of course those hurt American farmers shot themselves in the foot when they voted en masse for The Orange 🤡, and so now he’s buying them his golden sneakers with our taxpayer dollars. Or as one wag on the Socials said, it’s a bribe to stay Republican.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.