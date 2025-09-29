Trump Has To Bribe Farmers To Stay Republican, Again

Old McStupid lost the farm... vote?
By TengrainSeptember 29, 2025

Lord love a duck, what the hell?

Trump: We’re going to take some of the tariff money and give it to our farmers who are going to be hurt for a little while until the tariffs kick in

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T16:46:29.011Z

Upset at who, exactly? Name the man who destroyed farmers with reckless trade wars. Don’t be a coward.

Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T18:08:32.172Z

…because Tariffman created a market for Argentina to sell soybeans to the world. And as agrarian economists will tell you, once you lose a market it is nearly impossible to get it back. Those are long-term contracts that have to be negotiated well in advance for supply chains.

So Trump is just going to put farmers out of business and give them corporate welfare? While sending $20 billion to Argentina?This is the Golden Age?

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T15:42:13.892Z

And of course those hurt American farmers shot themselves in the foot when they voted en masse for The Orange 🤡, and so now he’s buying them his golden sneakers with our taxpayer dollars. Or as one wag on the Socials said, it’s a bribe to stay Republican.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

