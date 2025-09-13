Watters Continues Throwing Fuel On The Fire While Playing The 'Can't We All Get Along' Game

Fox's Jesse Watters went on yet another dangerous, unhinged rant over the shooting of Charlie Kirk, attacking the left, despite the possibility the shooter was an alt-right Groyper. Prior to the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, Watters was railing about Kirk's murder and doing his best to stoke more violence while pretending he wants it to stop.

On this Friday's The Five, he was back at it, completely ignoring the shooter's probable ideology, and using eliminationist rhetoric to attack the "sick movement" he continued to blame for Kirk's death.

WATTERS: Well, so he's a smart kid and he got a scholarship and dropped out after one semester. So something happened in the first semester, and it went crazy.

And so he went back to live with his parents, and then he isolated and became all online and went loco. And he was a bad seed, and the family did the right thing, and I'm glad they did.

I want to talk about Charlie though. I'm still shook. I can't believe it. It, it's not going away, this feeling that I have. We were at a funeral service for Emma's grandmother last night and everyone came up to me and talked about Charlie. He touched so many people.

And he died honorably. He died fighting in the battle of ideas. And that's what he loved to do. He loved to do battle, verbally.

And the left is losing the battle of ideas, and they're losing badly. They're losing on DEI, on trans, on the border, on crime, and because they can't win an argument, they're trying to kill.

And so, our response has to be, we have to do what Charlie would have wanted to do. We have to win.



We have to win at the ballot box. We have to win at the marketplace. We have to win online at the universities.



We have to politically destroy the sick movement that's giving birth to these killers. And I don't care what you have to do. We can love them, but we don't give them any quarter.

Enough is enough. This ends now, and there is a wicked strain that's bubbling up and you see it all over the place and we know who we're talking about and it's permeated the media, the culture, and even Congress and it has to be cordoned off and eliminated.

We've done this with other factions in our political past. We've did it with communism, with racism. It's been done before, anarchism, it can be killed... figuratively.

And we'll do it with charm, with grace, the way Charlie did. He smiled, he listened, he engaged, and he won.



Now, you just mentioned it. we have to agree to disagree. We do it on the show every day and like no one hates each other here.

We love everybody at this table and we love everybody in the country, and we just have to start, stop hurting each other, and it shouldn't be that hard.