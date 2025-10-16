Brewers Fan Struck Out After Saying 'Call ICE' To Latino LA Fan

Ricardo Fosado is a US citizen, a veteran, and a Dodgers fan. As such, he decided to catch the game between the Brewers and his beloved Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Fosado went into it knowing full well that he was going to get an earful, being a lone Dodgers fan in a stadium full of Brewers fans, but that knowledge didn't prepare him for what actually did happen.

Early in the game, things were as Fosado expected, with a lot of good-natured ribbing. As the game progressed, the Dodgers took the lead and the Brewers fans went quiet. But one Karen of a fan, Shannon Kobylarczyk, just got nasty:

The video shows a Brewers fan then shouting at him. When Fosado replied, the fan shot back: "You know what, let’s call ICE." Fosado responded: "Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck." He said the remark didn’t fully sink in until later. "…Led it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal, the personal level. Showed where her heart is, I believe. She showed us what she really thinks," Fosado said.

Adding insult to injury, Fosado was ejected from the stadium in the seventh inning for swearing at Kobylarczyk. Fosado is asking the Brewers to reimburse him for his ticket.

However, Kobylarczyk found out that racism doesn't pay. She got fired from her job as an attorney for Manpower. She also resigned from her position as a board member for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

I'm sure that once the Orange Sphincter hears about her, he'll hire her for the DOJ, or maybe even replace the inept Pam Blondi with her.