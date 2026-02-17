Lewandowski Wants To Cosplay As A Big Boy

Jen Psaki of MS NOW was reporting about the antics of Kristi Noem and her alleged romantic interest, Corey Lewandowski.

First, Psaki went over the story of how they fired a Coast Guard pilot because Noem forgot her blankie on a different plane, and that rude pilot didn't notice and run to fetch it. Talk about feeling entitled. But that's already old news.

The next part of the story was how Lewandowski wanted to cosplay with his Kristi Wisti Pookie Bear, and so wanted to have a law enforcement badge and a federally issued gun of his own:

Then there's the incredible saga over Corey Lewandowski's attempts to play policeman. This may be one of my favorite details. As far as we know, these two incidents are unrelated. Who knows? But according to the Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski made it known to top ICE officials that he wanted to be issued a law enforcement badge and a federally issued gun, despite the fact, of course, that he was not a law enforcement official and he has not undergone any law enforcement training that we know of whatsoever. Now, Lewandowski tried asking the ICE legal center to write him a justification for being issued a badge and a gun. And when a top ice lawyer declined to sign off on the whole thing - I wonder why - he was placed on administrative leave. Lewandowski then eventually persuaded other lawyers to sign off on his gun-toting ambitions, feeling like a big man. Corey Lewandowski, I guess. And this is my favorite part. The ice director's autopen was used to sign off on the paperwork. Now, of course, DHS denies that all of this happened and claims that the ICE lawyer was put on administrative leave for other reasons. Okay, but now confirmed a large part of that story tonight. Also reporting that the ICE lawyer was actually escorted from the building after refusing to sign off on Lewandowski's request for a gun, according to two current and former officials.

I'm not sure which is more frightening - Lewandowski running around with a gun or the mental image of Noem and Lewandowski role-playing during their private time.